Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $838,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $348.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.87 and its 200 day moving average is $367.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

