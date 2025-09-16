MFG Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

MFG Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.1% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

