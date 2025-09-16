Bay Rivers Group Acquires 132 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 902,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,172,000 after acquiring an additional 543,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $274.40 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day moving average is $291.33.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.