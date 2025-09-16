Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.65 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 425,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $57,842,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 49,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, FF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.21. The firm has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

