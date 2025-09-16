Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.0% during the second quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Loop Capital increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

