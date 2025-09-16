Veracity Capital LLC Sells 212 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $464.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $464.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.55 and its 200 day moving average is $402.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.