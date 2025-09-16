Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Buys 820 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 310.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

