Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

