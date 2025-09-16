Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.65.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 850,112 shares valued at $234,654,209. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

