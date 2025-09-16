Heritage Family Offices LLP Invests $1.87 Million in RTX Corporation $RTX

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. RTX makes up approximately 0.9% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $161.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.