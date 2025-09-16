GE Aerospace $GE Stock Holdings Boosted by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises 2.2% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE GE opened at $286.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.71. The company has a market capitalization of $304.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $287.11.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.