St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,514 RTX Corporation $RTX

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. RTX accounts for 2.1% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.92.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

