First Bank & Trust Purchases 3,063 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 66,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 79,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 423,471.9% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 135,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 135,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

