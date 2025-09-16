Altria Group, Inc. $MO Position Increased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Trading Down 2.7%

MO opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

