Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Fiserv by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 71,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

