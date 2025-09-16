Presidio Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Presidio Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,138 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 9.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $24,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 497.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

