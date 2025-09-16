Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 67 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $377.49 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.42.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

