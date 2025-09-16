Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $726.63 and last traded at $726.63, with a volume of 407570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $719.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $692.93 and its 200 day moving average is $619.65.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.