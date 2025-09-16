Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 2,334 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.



NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $607.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $607.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.



Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

