First Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 25.4%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

