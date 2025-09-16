Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JPM opened at $309.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $850.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $309.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

