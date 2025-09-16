JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $12,657,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 77,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $309.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $309.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

