Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 410 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $393,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19,333.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 997,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $170,190,000 after buying an additional 992,753 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Boeing by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 535,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.71 and a 200-day moving average of $199.86. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

