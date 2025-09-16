Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10,601.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $81.60 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

