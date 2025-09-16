RMR Wealth Builders Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Adobe were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6%

ADBE opened at $347.10 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

