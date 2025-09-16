Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Boosted by MFG Wealth Management Inc.

MFG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,841 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 78.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $3,484,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,814.30. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.