Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,879 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,652 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,496 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

