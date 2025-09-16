First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. HSBC reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at $727,124.70. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.