Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Invests $25.40 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,402,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.