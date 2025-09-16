Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $3,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.76.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $217.92 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

