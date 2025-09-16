Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $473.34 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.