Little House Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Little House Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

