iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Acquired by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 17.5% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $60,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average is $192.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
