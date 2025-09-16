Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 5,529 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

