Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Makes New $242,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $607.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $607.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $586.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

