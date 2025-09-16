SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Holdings Cut by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

