Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Position Lowered by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $5,559.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,930.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,588.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,221.64.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 target price (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,103 shares of company stock worth $17,443,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

