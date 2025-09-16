Bay Rivers Group Buys 156 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 2.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2%

DIA opened at $460.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $462.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.