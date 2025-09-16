Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 953,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $817,759,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

