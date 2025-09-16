iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $191.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.91.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

