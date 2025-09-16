12,392 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SCHF opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

