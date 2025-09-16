Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 691 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Pfizer by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 17,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Pfizer by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 268,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

