Beacon Financial Group Sells 128 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.6%

PM stock opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.87. The company has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

