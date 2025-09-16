Burr Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Burr Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.4% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $583.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $574.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $527.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.54.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

