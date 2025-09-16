Beacon Financial Group Sells 13,768 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $29,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,369,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,512,000 after purchasing an additional 94,985 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average of $130.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

