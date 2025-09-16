Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 426.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MS opened at $156.60 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The company has a market capitalization of $249.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.The business had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,693,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 186,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,307,590.40. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $2,806,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 119,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,231.70. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

