JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,050.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.39.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $748.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $740.54 and a 200 day moving average of $774.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $939.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

