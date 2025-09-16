Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after buying an additional 877,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $519,806,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE NOW opened at $948.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $925.62 and its 200-day moving average is $922.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.