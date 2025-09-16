Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,881,000 after acquiring an additional 271,661 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $476.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $476.25. The company has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

