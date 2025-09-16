SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,226 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 2.3% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after buying an additional 4,277,158 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,381 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,952,000 after purchasing an additional 579,318 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

